JEE Main Exam Result 2019 Date: NTA likely to announce JEE Main April 2019 results before 30 April on jeemain.nic.in

India FP Staff Apr 19, 2019 18:06:30 IST

JEE Main result 2019 Date | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will announce the result for JEE Main 2019 April exam 30 April. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was concluded on 12 April and NTA may soon release the score on the official website jeemain.nic.in soon.

Representational image

In an interview to Indian Express, director general of NTA, Vineet Joshi said, “The JEE result will be announced before 30 April. It is the target and the same can be declared sooner as well.” He further added that the final ranks will also be declared on the same date.

Earlier, when JEE Main January 2019 result was announced, the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar had announced that final ranks will be declared after the April results are announced.

How to check JEE Main result (April)

Step 1: Visit the jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Input the credentials to login on the site. Use the application number, password or date of birth to access the result

Step 3: The scores obtained overall as well as individual subjects will be displayed on the screen

JEE Main exam 2019 was conducted in fully computer-based-mode at 470 centres. A total of 6, 68, 485 candidates out of 9, 35, 741 (71.42 percent) appeared for Paper 1 for January as well as in April 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 18:06:30 IST

