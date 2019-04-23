JEE Main April 2019 exam result delayed, expected to be declared after 30 April, check jeemain.nic.in for more information

JEE Main Result 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains result 2019 which was speculated to be declared this week, is delayed. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is now expected to declare the results later in April. According to NDTV, NTA will announce the JEE Main Result 2019 after 30 April on its official website — jeemain.nic.in.

Previous reports stated that the JEE Main Results will be out on 22 April, but as per the current situation those candidates who appeared for the examinations will have to wait till what seems like the end of April as the results are still under process. However, students are still advised to keep a regular check on the official website for any other developments or official notifications.

As per the publication’s sources JEE Main Results are still under process and the reason behind the delay in result declaration is believed to be that the NTA is occupied with preparation of the cumulative rank list based on results of both JEE Main January and JEE Main April along with NTA scores.

The NTA, a newly-formed government organisation, conducted JEE Main examinations twice this year as an eligibility test for JEE advanced.

The examinations for JEE Main 2019 were held in 370 centres spread across India on 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 April online. As many as 9,35,741 students appeared for the examination.

