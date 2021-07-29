The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 examination schedule or timetable for Maharashtra and Bahrain applicants. According to the latest update, candidates who could not appear for the session 3 exam held on 25 and 27 July due to heavy rains and floods in Maharashtra will be able to appear again on 3 and 4 August.

Applicants should note that the JEE Main re-exam will be conducted only for those candidates whose examination centres include Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara.

“Candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on 25 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the examination on August 3 and 4 for these candidates,” the official notice reads.

Click here to check the official notice for candidates in Maharashtra.

Along with the schedule for Maharashtra, the NTA also announced the dates for appearing candidates in Bahrain. Applicants who could not appear for the JEE Main 2021 (Session 1) which was scheduled on 23, 24, 25, and 26 February 2021 due to lockdown will now appear for it on 3, 4, and 5 August, respectively.

As per the notice, the JEE Main (Session 1) for paper 1 BE/BTech will be conducted on 3 and 4 August, while Paper 2A and 2B for BArch/BPlanning will be held on 5 August.

Click here to check the official notice for candidates in Bahrain.

Before appearing for the exam, candidates are requested to download their admit cards from the official website. Firstly, candidates will have to click on the admit card link that appears on the homepage, then fill in the required details and download the hall ticket. Candidates can contact 011-40759000 or write an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in for any further updates or information.