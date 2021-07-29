JEE Main 2021: Re-exam dates for flood-affected students released; check details here
The JEE Main re-exam will be conducted only for those candidates whose examination centres include Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara
