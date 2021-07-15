The decision has been taken by the agency keeping in mind the difficulties that aspirants are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The application deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2021 exam has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can now apply for the JEE Main exam by 9 pm today, (Thursday 15 July).

NTA extended the application deadline to promote larger participation of students. Aspirants who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to submit their applications.

Students can follow these simple steps to apply for the fourth phase of JEE Main 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option to fill the new registration form of JEE Main 2021

Step 3: A new page will open at this step. Click on the new registration link

Step 4: Read the instructions on the next page and click to proceed

Step 5: Fill in the JEE Main 2021 application form

Step 6: Upload the image and pay the fee to submit the form

Step 7: Download the filled application form and take a printout for future reference

The application fee for JEE Main 2021 paper 4 can be paid till 11:50 pm on 15 July. The JEE Main 2021 phase 4 was to be conducted in May, however, the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency has said that it will provide separate information about the admit cards.

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2021 phase 3 is going to be conducted on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July, while the fourth session is slated to be held from 27 July to 2 August.