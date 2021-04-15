JEE (Main) 2021: NTA to release admit cards for April exam soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

To download the hall ticket, candidates can log on to the official website with the JEE Main application number and date of birth

JEE (Main) 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit cards for the April 2021 session will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — for updates.

Once released, candidates need to keep their JEE Main application numbers and date of birth ready to access the hall ticket. The exam for BTech (Paper 1) will be held from 27 to 30 April.

It is expected that students will also be given a COVID-19 self-declaration form. It will mention the health status of the aspirants and will have a record of their travel history. Candidates will sign this form in the presence of an invigilator.

In an earlier notification, NTA informed that three new centres have been added for April and May 2021 sessions.

They are: 1. Kargil, Ladakh; 2. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia); 3. Abuja/Lagos (Nigeria)

Earlier this year, NTA had said that candidates have complained about some "unscrupulous elements" creating a fake website with URL 'jeeguide.co.in' in the name of JEE Mains 2021.

This website was being used to submit online applications and fee payments. The agency had appealed to all not to pay or submit any important documents to these fake websites and only adhere to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency organizes JEE Main exam four times a year — February, March, April, and May. This gives students many opportunities to improve their scores. In this way, their entire academic year is not wasted.

In the first attempt, candidates get an experience so that they can avoid mistakes in their second attempt. This reduces the chances of dropping the entire year.