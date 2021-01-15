JEE Main 2021: NTA issues warning against fake website, instructs candidates to use official site jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA added that candidates should register a formal complaint with the police station/cyber crime cell if they come across fake websites like 'jeeguide.co.in'

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency on Thursday released an official notice informing applicants of JEE Main 2021 against unscrupulous elements who have created a fake website through which online application and fee payments are being solicited from aspirants. NTA urged candidates to apply for JEE Main only through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The fake website is — jeeguide.co.in.

"It is clarified that neither NTA nor any of its employees have any association with the aforesaid URL, EMAIL and MOBILE for JEE MAINS 2021," NTA said after complaints were received at the NTA helpdesk about people having created a fake website.

NTA further wrote that in the larger public interest, they clarify that the only genuine/official website for receiving online application and examination fee is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA advised aspiring candidates and their parents not to be misled by such fake websites or agents and register a formal complaint with their respective local police station or cyber crime cell and intimate NTA at grivance@nta.in, when they come across such website or elements.

The registration for the JEE Main February session will close on 16 January. Candidates who are yet to register for JEE Main 2021 February session must visit the official website and fill in the application form prior to the last date.

The NTA will close the JEE Main login 2021 application window on 16 January.

The JEE Main will be held in four phases this year. The first phase will be held between 23 and 26 February, while subsequent phases will be held in March, April and May. Candidates can appear in all four sessions and the best score in JEE Main 2021 will be considered final, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced.