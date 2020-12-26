JEE Main 2021: NTA answers frequently-asked questions on new exam pattern, fees

NTA has decided that there will be a total of 90 Questions in the Question Paper and the candidate will be required to attempt 75 questions only

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released answers to a list of frequently-asked questions (FAQs) regarding the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2021), that is scheduled to be held in four sessions. The first session is scheduled to be held from 23 February to 26 February.

Most queries that the NTA addressed were about the new format of JEE Main 2021. Other topics included queries about multiple sessions, attempts, etc.

Here are some frequently-asked questions and their answers:

When will the application window to apply for JEE (Main)-2021 be available?

As per NTA, the application window to apply for JEE (Main) 2021 is open between 16 December 2020 and 16 January 2021. They have added that the fees can be paid online till 17 January 2021 and that the application window shall be reopened for a brief period for 3-4 days after the results of each session is announced.

Can fees be paid together for four sessions and will the fee be refunded if the candidate does not want to appear for next session?

As per NTA, the fees for all the four sessions of JEE Main 2021 can be paid together. The NTA has further stated that in case a candidate does not wish to appear for a session or withdraw from, they will receive a refund from NTA.

Which score will be considered in compilation of Result and Preparation of Merit List / Ranking?

While a candidate can appear in multiple sessions, the candidate’s best NTA scores of all sessions in which he or she appeared will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.

Has NTA changed the syllabus of JEE (Main)-2021?

NTA has revealed that the syllabus of JEE (Main) 2021 is same as that of the last year. However, NTA has decided that there will be a total of 90 Questions in the Question Paper and the candidate will be required to attempt 75 questions only. Furthermore, there will be no negative marking for 15 optional questions.

Candidates can click here to read the entire FAQs.

As per an earlier report, candidates can fill JEE (Main) 2021 application form by 15 January, 2021. The last date for payment of application fee is 16 January, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9am to 12pm and the second shift will be from 3pm to 6pm. The admit card for the entrance exam will be available from download in the first week of February.