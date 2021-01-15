JEE Main 2021: February session registration to close on 16 January, details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four cycles with the first session being held from 23 to 26 February.

The registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main February session will close on 16 January. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main login 2021 application window and candidates will not be entertained any further. Candidates who are yet to register for JEE Main 2021 February session must visit the official website and fill in the application form before the last date. Interested candidates must visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to fill in the application form.

As per a report by NDTV, candidates should not wait for the last date to fill in the form as heavy traffic load could make the website turn slower or crash altogether.

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four cycles with the first session being held from 23 to 26 February. A second session will take place in March with the third being conducted in April and the fourth and last in May. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that candidates can appear in all four sessions and the best score in JEE Main 2021 will be considered final.

As per the frequently asked questions and answers by NTA, fees for the February session can be paid online till 17 January. They have further added that the application window shall be briefly reopened for a period of three to four days after the results of each session is announced.

Candidates also need to know that the fees for all four sessions of JEE Main 2021 can be paid together. NTA has further stated that in case a candidate does not wish to appear for a session or withdraw from one, they will receive a refund from NTA.