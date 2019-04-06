JEE Main 2019 to begin tomorrow: Students should avoid making these mistakes to do well in the exam

JEE Main 2019 | The Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) will begin from 7 April, with paper two of Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Planning courses kicking off the all-India exams.

The papers will have to be solved mostly on a computer, with a few questions requiring pen and pencil drawings, reported Careers360.

The first phase of the exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second phase will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, JagranJosh reported.

The exams are being conducted by the National Testing Agency for the first time. This year, the examinations are being conducted in two phases, the first JEE Main exam 2019 was conducted in January. The results for the January JEE Main 2019 have already been announced.

Students should make sure they keep in mind the following while appearing for the exam:

1) It is best to reach the exam hall with some time in hand, to avoid running into problems that cause sudden delays.

2) Students appearing for the JEE Main 2019 must double check to ensure that they are carrying their admit card. Without an admit card, a candidate will not be allowed to sit for the exam and will be disqualified. It is also best to carry all related identification and documents to the exam centre.

3) Students should carry only as much into the exam centre as is absolutely essential. Textbooks, calculators, electronic watches are all a strict no-no.

4) Do not worry unnecessarily about the outcome of the exam. Instead, utilise your time in quickly brushing up formulae that might come handy in the exam.

5) If you have skipped a particular topic, do not waste time or effort in learning it in the last moments before the exam.

6) In case the computer you are answering the exam on crashes, do not panic. Call an invigilator and wait for them to figure it out.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.