JEE Main 2018: CBSE declares exam results, AIR ranks; check grades on jeemain.nic.in

The much-awaited JEE Main 2018 result was finally announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, which is the conducting body for the exam. The result has been announced in online mode for Paper I, which is the entrance test for engineering and technology courses offered by the NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.

It is also the screening test for JEE Advanced 2018, which is the entrance test for admissions to the IITs. The result for Paper II, which is the admission test for architecture, will be announced on 31 May.

With this announcement, more than 14 lakh candidates who appeared for the entrance exam held on 8 April (Paper I) in offline mode and on 15 and 16 April in online mode can check their respective scores, ranks.

In addition, CBSE will also announce the JEE Main cutoff which will allow students to know their eligibility for JEE Advanced 2018 to be held on 20 May. Based on the cutoff, 2,24,000 students will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. Click here to check results.

Steps to check JEE Main Result

Log in to JEE Main website OR CBSE Results website

Enter the Roll Number and date of birth

Your JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the rank card as it will be required for admission purposes.

Check the following details on JEE Main rank card

Name

Roll number

Date of birth

Father & Mother’s name

The state code of eligibility

Category and Nationality

Marks obtained in each subject – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM)

Total marks obtained

All India Rank (AIR)

Category Rank

Qualifying Status for JEE Advanced 2018

The cutoff score for to appear in JEE Advanced 2018

Note: ensure all your details are correct. In case of discrepancies, contact CBSE.

What is the next step after JEE Main?

Candidates who have scored marks equal to or more than the JEE Main 2018 cutoff declared by CBSE must apply for JEE Advanced 2018 from 2 May onwards when the registrations will start.

The admission process which will be through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start tentatively from 19 June after the results for JEE Advanced are announced. Candidates who qualify for these exams will be eligible provided they also have secured a minimum of 75 percent in their 10+ 2 or are in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

JEE Main is the entrance test for admissions to 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs) and 20 Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other GFTIs).

Get all your queries or doubts on JEE Main cleared at our QnA section to get the answers.