JEE Advanced Result 2019: IIT Roorkee to declare All India Ranks, answer key at 10 am today; check jeeadv.ac.in for scorecard

JEE Advanced Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will declare the results for IIT JEE examination, held for granting admission to courses like Engineering and Pharmacy to the nations premier technology institutes, today14 June (Friday) at 10 am. The final answer key for both Paper 1 and 2 will also be uploaded at the IIT JEE Advanced admission portal to ensure transparency in the admission process.

The JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Result 2019 will be uploaded on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will also be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers. However, the individual rank cards will not be sent.

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

1) Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2) Click on the link for JEE Advanced Result 2019

3) Enter the required details on the login page that opens

4) JEE Advanced 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download the IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference.

Over 1.65 lakh students registered for the exam this year and are awaiting their results. This is the second leg of exam for admission to IITs. The first test was JEE Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). From JEE Mains, over 2.5 lakhs students had qualified for the exam this year but only 1.65 lakh registered for Advanced.

This year, the cut-off for the unreserved category for JEE Advanced was 89.754 NTA score and for EWS and OBC students, it was 78.217 and 74.316 respectively.

JEE Advanced is conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). The seven IITs are IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee.

JEE scores are used for admissions to the B.Tech courses at top institutes like NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

