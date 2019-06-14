JEE Advanced Result 2019 Declared: Maharashtra's Kartikeya Gupta is the All India Topper in JEE Advanced exam 2019; check scores on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2019 Declared| The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee released the results for IIT JEE examination, today (Friday, 14 June ) at 10 am on its official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Kartikeya Gupta from Ballarpur, Maharashtra has emerged as the All India Topper in JEE Advanced exam 2019 with 346 marks out of 372 marks. While Allahabad's Himanshu Singh secured the second spot, Archit Bubna of New Delhi came in third.

The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates is now available on the JEE advanced portal linked above. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers. However, the individual rank cards will not be sent.

Over 1.65 lakh students registered for the exam this year and are awaiting their results. This is the second leg of exam for admission to IITs. The first test was JEE Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). From JEE Mains, over 2.5 lakhs students had qualified for the exam this year but only 1.65 lakh registered for Advanced.

Steps to check JEE Advanced result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Advanced Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details on the login page that opens

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout and download the IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference.

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

This year, the cut-off for the unreserved category for JEE Advanced was 89.754 NTA score and for EWS and OBC students, it was 78.217 and 74.316 respectively.

JEE Advanced is conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). The seven IITs are IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee.

JEE scores are used for admissions to the B.Tech courses at top institutes like NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

