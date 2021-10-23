JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Results announced at jeeadv.ac.in; check steps and direct link here

The exam was held all over the country on 18 October. It was conducted in a single shift from 9 am to noon.

The results of the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2021 have been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Applicants, who had appeared for the exam, can now check and download their results by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To access the scores, candidates have to use their registered number and password.

Check steps to download JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result here:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the 'JEE Advanced AAT result 2021' link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your application number and password to log in

Step 4: After logging in, the AAT result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the scores, verify all important details, and take a printout for future reference

Direct link is here: https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/

Those applicants who have secured marks above the cut-off will be declared pass. There is no separate cut-off or ranking for reserved students in the AAT. The seats will be allotted only on the basis of category-wise All India Rank in the JEE Advanced 2021. Only those students will get seats in the B Arch programme who have declared pass in the AAT.

For the unversed, the JEE Advanced AAT takes place every year for admission to undergraduate (UG) architecture programmes at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) including IIT Bhubaneshwar, ITT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee.

Candidates, who clear the AAT 2021, will also be considered for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. The registrations for the JoSAA are currently going on. The last date to apply for the exam is 25 October while the first seat allotment list is slated to be released on 27 October.