The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the candidate’s response sheet for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam today, 1 September.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their individual response sheet from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. “Candidates who appeared in JEE (Advanced) 2022 can view their responses by logging into the Candidate Portal at https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in from 10:00 AM on September 1, 2022,” reads the notification.

After releasing the candidate’s response sheet, IIT Bombay will issue the JEE Advanced provisional answer keys on 3 September. Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key till 4 September.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam was conducted on 28 August across the country. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 began from 2:30 pm to 5.30 pm. The question papers for JEE Advanced 2022 were released on the official website on 29 August.

Read the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule here: https://jeeadv.ac.in/schedule.html

Simple steps on how to download JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets:

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets link available on the home page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2022 candidate’s response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet and download it.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the response sheet for further use.

Direct link to the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets: https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/

Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced 2022 will have to appear in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process. The JoSAA counselling process will begin on 12 September as per the schedule.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of JEE Advanced for more updates.

