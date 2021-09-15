JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur releases revised schedule for registration at jeeadv.ac.in

As per the latest update, the JEE Advanced 2021 registration process will begin from today and it will close down on 20 September by 5:00 pm.

The revised schedule for the JEE Advanced 2021 application process has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Interested candidates can check the revised schedule by visiting the official website at http://jeeadv.ac.in/.

As per the latest update, the JEE Advanced 2021 registration process will begin from today and it will close down on 20 September by 5:00 pm. Also, the last date for payment of fee is 21 September, till 5:00 pm. Moreover, IIT Kharagpur will be conducting the examination on 3 October.

Only the top 2,50,000 JEE Main 2021 qualified candidates are eligible for JEE Advanced 2021 registration. Also, before applying, candidates should check other eligibility conditions. Furthermore, other essential documents during the filling of the application form must be arranged beforehand.

Check steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 below:

Step 1: Go to the official website - http://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the registration link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their details in the required fields

Step 4: Finally, pay the registration fees to apply for JEE Advanced 2021

Step 5: Post the payment, click on submit

Check the direct link here: https://jeeadv.nic.in/jeeadvapp/root/loginpage.aspx

Application Fee: To register for JEE Advanced 2021, a fee of Rs 2,800 will be applicable for unreserved candidates. For females and reserved category applicants, the registration fee is Rs 1,400.

Details on JEE Advanced

This entrance examination will consist of two question papers which are Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each of these papers will be for a duration of three hours, however, both of them are compulsory to attempt. Paper 1 and Paper 2 will consist of three separate sections - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. This year, it will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.