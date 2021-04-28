The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 exam, scheduled for 3 July, is likely to be postponed. There are possibilities that the date may change following the postponement of JEE Main April session exam and Class 12 board exams.

The reason for the postponement of exam is the surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation. The IIT Kharagpur would also have to ensure that there is no clash with other exams when the dates are announced.

A three-member committee of IIT Kharagpur (responsible for the JEE Advanced 2021), had a meeting yesterday (27 April) to review and analyse the current situation.

Debashish Chakraborty, Chairman of JEE Advanced 2021, told The Times of India, “As things stand, we are likely to change our date from 3 July because there has to be a reasonable gap between Mains and Advanced”.

The chairman also confirmed that the update would be shared and posted on the official website jeeadv.ac.in, when things are assured by the committee. The April session had to be postponed due to the rise in coronavirus cases, while JEE Main 2021 February and March examinations were conducted.

Meanwhile, candidates are worried about the COVID-19 cases crossing the 3 lakh daily mark, as many are concerned about possible postponed for JEE Main 2021 May exam.

Eligibility Criteria for IIT: Candidate should pass Class 12 Board Examinations for admissions to the IITs.

With the current crisis across the country, almost all the State Boards along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have postponed their board examinations.