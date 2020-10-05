JEE Advanced 2020 results declared by IIT-Delhi; check jeeadv.ac.in for details
JEE Advanced 2020 | Around nine lakh examinees had registered for JEE (Mains) this year and out of them only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering entrance exam
JEE Advanced 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has declared the JEE (Advanced) 2020 result on its official website on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of the exam at jeeadv.ac.in.
Hindustan Times reported that about nine lakh examinees had registered for JEE (Mains) this year and out of them only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering entrance exam that was conducted between 1 and 6 September. The report cited a Ministry of Education statistic that said there was a significant dip in attendance in the exam session. While the attendance rate was 94.32 per cent in January, it went down to 74 per cent in the April/ September session exam. The April session exam was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates can check their results by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the tab on the homepage that says: ‘JEE (Advanced) 2020 Result’
Step 3: Enter your login details and click on the 'Submit' button
Step 4: A new page will open carrying your result
Step 5: View, download and take a print out of the scorecard for future use
According to India Today, a total of 1,60,831 students registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 that was held on 27 September. This was after nearly 2.45 lakh candidates qualified to appear for the exam as per the JEE Mains 2020 results. Out of all the registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020, reported Zee News.
As many as 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 while 1,50,900 candidates appeared for the Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Schools reopen after 6 months: Masks mandatory, sports prohibited; here are state-wise guidelines on social distancing
Earlier this month, the Centre released SOPs in which it stated that Class 9 to 12 students can attend school with the written consent of their parents
Maharashtra CET 2020 releases revised exam schedule; candidates can check details at mahcet.org
Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can check the new schedule at mahcet.org.
AP EAMCET 2020: APSCHE releases marks declaration forms at sche.ap.gov.in
Candidates who have appeared for the AP EAMCET 2020 need to download the declaration form, take a print out, fill it properly and send it to the authorities within the due date