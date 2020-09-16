JEE Advanced 2020: Correction window opens for changing exam city; to update, visit jeeadv.ac.in

Registered candidates can change their choice of exam cities on jeeadv.ac.in between 12 pm (16 Sept) to 5 pm on 17 September (Thursday)

The official website of JEE Advanced 2020 entrance exam has now opened the correction window to change the choice of exam city in the registration form. Candidates who want to make changes can visit the website at jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the official notification, "Registered candidates may change their choice of exam cities on the registration portal between Wednesday, September 16, 2020 12:00 hrs and Thursday, September 17 17:00 hrs."

According to a report in Hindustan Times, for candidates who want to make changes in the form, they will have to visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in and log in using the JEE Main application number and password. Once they have done that, the filled registration form will be displayed. Candidates need to make the changes in the form, save and proceed.

While the online application process for JEE-Advanced 2020 started on 12 September, the last date to register for JEE Advanced is 17 September and the last date to pay fee is 18 September.

The results of JEE Advanced will be announced on 5 October.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has added new examination cities to the existing list of centres to facilitate students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of new examination cities include Bagalkot (Karnataka), Burdwan (West Bengal), Dhule (Maharashtra), Ichalkaranji (Maharashtra), Kashti (Maharashtra), Sangamner (Maharashtra), and Valsad (Gujarat).

The result for JEE (Main) was announced on Friday with 24 students scoring 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam. JEE Main was pushed back twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telengana had the maximum number of 100 percentile scorers at eight, while Delhi was at the second spot with five followed by Rajasthan (four), Andhra Pradesh (three), Haryana (two) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.