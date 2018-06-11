JEE Advanced 2018: JoSAA to begin registration and seat allotment process from 15 June

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for the counselling and seat allotment for JEE Advanced 2018 from 15 June onwards, according to its official website josaa.nic.in

The JEE Advanced counselling and seat allotment 2018 will be conducted in seven consecutive rounds. All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the JEE Advanced examination can participate in the counselling process, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, it is mandatory for the candidates to register online to participate in the counselling process. No fee will be charged for registration & choice filling.

Below are the steps for counselling process:

- After registration, log in using the JEE Main 2018 roll number and password.

- Fill the choices as per your preference for seat allocation.

- Lock your choices after the choice filling process. If you do not lock your choices then the last saved choices will be locked automatically.

- Download the “Provisional Seat Allotment letter” and e-challan. The e-challan will be used for payment of seat acceptance fee.

- Candidates have to pay Rs. 20,000 for reserved categories and Rs. 45,000 for general candidates as a seat acceptance fee. The fee can be paid through SBI Net Banking.

- Take a printout of the fee payment for further use.

- After paying, report to the allotted centre for document verification.

- Once the seat is confirmed, students will have to report to the allotted institution to complete admission formalities.

IIT Kanpur which is the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2018, has declared the result on 10 June. Pranav Goyal from Panchkula topped the exam.