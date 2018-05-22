JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur releases question papers 1 and 2 at offcial website jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released questions papers 1 and 2 (both English and Hindi) of the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was held on 20 May and the answer keys will be uploaded by the end of the month May. Nearly 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year.

The exam authority has also posted a note on the website clarifying the process evaluation for the numerical answer-type questions: "For numerical answer-type questions, the numerical value entered by the candidate will be evaluated. Wherever applicable, depending on the question, answers will be evaluated by checking whether the answer entered by the candidate falls within a range of two values, with or without including the upper and lower values of the range depending on the question."

According to a report in The Indian Express, students who appeared for the exam found the overall level of paper moderate, though not easy. Some students rated Maths as easy but Physics relatively difficult. Chemistry was reported to be of moderate level. The total number of questions (54) remained the same as last year, although the total marks of Paper-1 changed from 183 to 180 this year.

Also, to correct the gender imbalance in the undergraduate programmes at the IITs, a decision has been taken at the level of the IIT council to increase supernumerary seats from the current 8 percent to 14 percent in 2018-19, cites the report.

The performance of a candidate in JEE Advanced will form the basis for admission to the bachelor's, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.