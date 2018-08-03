You are here:
JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti's son found dead near railway tracks in Patna; two of his friends taken into police custody

India Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 15:45:15 IST

Patna: The son of former Bihar minister and MLA of the ruling JD(U) Bima Bharti was found dead on Friday morning under mysterious circumstances near railway tracks in Patna and two of his friends have been taken into custody in this connection, police said.

Bharti is the sitting MLA from Rupauli constituency in Purnea district.

File image of JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti. News18 Hindi

Deepak Kumar (21) had left his residence on Thursday night along with a couple of friends and his body was found close to the railway track in front of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital by some locals who informed the police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Manu Maharaj said.

He said injury marks were noticed on Deepak's head and thigh and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The SSP said two of Deepaks friends — Roshan and Mrityunjay — who are said to be known to the family of the deceased, have been taken into custody and were being interrogated.

The two have claimed that after having dinner together on Thursday night, Deepak had left and they had assumed that he had reached home safely.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the national president of JD(U), visited Bharti's residence in Patna and consoled the bereaved family members.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 15:45 PM

