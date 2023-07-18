JCB crew's narrow escape from huge boulders dislodged in Himachal terrifies internet

In North India, heavy rainfall has been wreaking havoc, causing landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Uttarakhand’s all 13 districts, warning of heavy rain. A viral from Himachal Pradesh has now gone viral that captured a terrifying moment where a JCB machine driver and several labourers narrowly escaped falling boulders from a hillside. This incident took place in Mandi on 17 July where due to heavy rainfall, big boulders came crashing down on a JCB machine. Fortunately, the JCB machine driver and labourers managed to escape in time as they were working to widen the damaged road at 6 Mile, following last week’s rain disaster.

A narrow escape for JCB drivers and other persons as Big boulders fell down on 7 mile 17th July 2023

The Chandigarh-Manali highway faced a blockade between Mandi and Kullu due to a massive landslide in Mandi district. The National Highways Authority of India restored the road for traffic on Saturday, but it remained narrow at 6 Mile. The authority’s workforce and machinery were deployed for widening the road when the landslide occurred.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and restoration work is underway which is expected to be completed by late evening. However, the situation remains tense as the rains persist. This is causing continuous flash floods and landslides that severely damage national highways, bridges and residential areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, a rainfall-triggered landslide forced the shutdown of Badrinath National Highway, and Yamunotri Highway number 123 was blocked near Chami village in Garhwal District. The National Disaster Response Force is actively conducting rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi due to severe floods, rainfall and landslides in many parts of northern India.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, there is some relief as the Yamuna River is expected to go below the danger mark soon, but various areas remain waterlogged. The situation demands immediate attention and concerted efforts to mitigate the impact of these natural calamities and ensure the safety of affected communities.