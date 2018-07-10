Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jayant Sinha garlands Ramgarh lynching convicts: Rahul Gandhi shares petition seeking withdrawal of minister's 'Harvard alumni status'

India FP Staff Jul 10, 2018 18:50:56 IST

Just days after Union minister Jayant Sinha stoked a political controversy by felicitating eight men convicted in the Ramgarh lynching case, a Change.org petition has been started to withdraw his status as an alumni of the Harvard University. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also shared the petition on Twitter on Tuesday.

Rahul tweeted:

The petition states that Sinha's actions have "shocked the nation". Prateek Kanwal, who started the petition, wrote that as a responsible citizen and a Harvard alumnus, he strongly condemns the minister's actions.

In a letter to the president of Harvard University, Kanwal wrote that media reports alluded to the fact that Sinha is a Harvard alumnus and the university's image was being sullied in India on his account. He also sought to have Sinha's alumni status withdrawn for "inappropriate behavior".

The Union minister courted controversy by garlanding the convicts at his house on Friday. He also advised them to "have faith in the judiciary", saying the courts will serve justice. Soon after photographs from the felicitation were shared widely on social media, Sinha drew criticism from Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Hemant Soren, who called it "truly despicable".

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 18:50 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores