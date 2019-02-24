Jayalalithaa birth anniversary: Narendra Modi says former Tamil Nadu CM was 'fine administrator and compassionate leader'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 71st birth anniversary, recalling her contributions towards the development of the state and upliftment of the poor.

"Tributes to Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations," he tweeted.

Describing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader as a "fine administrator and compassionate leader", Modi said her welfare measures had "benefitted countless poor people".

On her demise in December 2016, the union cabinet had passed a resolution hailing her as a people's leader.

Such resolutions are passed on death of prominent leaders.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.