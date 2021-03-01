Jawaharlal Nehru University to allow final-year, MPhil students back on campus from 8 March

The staggered re-opening of the university has started as the authorities have also opened the premises for students studying for bachelors and masters degrees, belonging to the PwD (persons with disability) category

One week from now, from 8 March, final year MPhil students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be allowed to enter the campus.

Considering that students require access to the premises for the submission of their dissertations, university authorities have decided to take this move.

As per PTI, the notification says that those students who have to submit their dissertation on or before 30 June, 2021 are allowed to enter the campus.

The staggered re-opening of the university has started as the authorities have also opened the premises for students studying for bachelors and masters degrees, belonging to the PwD (persons with disability) category. Students can now access laboratories and other facilities.

Along with allowing final year MPhil students to enter the campus, the authorities have also ordered the re-opening of all authorised canteens. Apart from Mughal Darbar and 24X7 Food Court, all other canteens have been ordered to open with immediate effect.

Students will be able to access other services on the JNU campus such as railway reservation counters, xerox outlets and salons. Issued by Deputy Registrar of the university, Ajai Babu, the notification was released on 28 February. The reopening of the university for final year MPhil students is a part of the 11th phase of reopening of the university.

In the same notification, the authorities have also stated that under the 10th phase of reopening, all third-year science PhD students can also access the schools/centres from 1 March.

During the previous phase of opening, JNU authorities had allowed both day scholars and hostel residents from the final year of Masters of Business Administration (MBA) to return to the campus. Students from the fourth semester of two courses, MPhil and MTech, from the science school and special centre were also permitted to visit the premises.