Jammu University postpones all exams till 20 April; new venue, dates released for MBBS, BDS, BAMS

The University of Jammu has postponed all the exams till Tuesday, 20 April. According to a notification released on the website on 16 April, the new dates for the exam will be notified later. As per the notice, the exams have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The latest notification also mentions that for three courses namely Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), the exam venue and dates have been revised. All the exams of these three courses will now be held at the Examination Halls for Government Medical College, Jammu.

In a tweet posted by the university, the revised dates of the examination for MBBS and BDS have been shared on the microblogging site.

The MBBS Pre Final professional exam for April 2021 for the subject Ophthalmology which was scheduled to be held on 15 April is now going to be conducted on 24 April.

The dates have been revised for BDS 1st professional examination. The part 1 and 2 of General Anatomy including Embryology and Histology for BDS 1st professional exam, which was to be conducted on 8 April, will now take place on 19 April. While the paper for General Human Physiology will now be conducted on 23 April, the exam for Biochemistry will be on 27 April.

The notice of the postponement of exams and the new schedule of the medical courses was signed by the Deputy Registrar of the university. It has also been stated in the notification that the timings of the exam will remain unchanged.