You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides; heavy rain impedes road clearance operations

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 14, 2018 10:07:43 IST

Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed on Tuesday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban and Udhampur districts, a traffic official said.

The highway has been closed due to landslides in Udhampur and shooting stones at places in Ramban district, he said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"It is still raining heavily in the affected stretch of the highway. Road clearance operation will be begin soon after the rain stops," he added.

The highway was opened to traffic on Monday after nine hours following heavy rains that triggered a similar situation, especially along the Ramban stretch of the nearly 300 km-long highway.

Intending travellers have been advised not to undertake the journey unless they contact the traffic control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the highway.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 10:07 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores