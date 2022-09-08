In the video, Yogesh, dressed as a woman, is performing an energetic number on stage. After a few moments, he collapsed on the floor

In a tragic incident, an artiste performing in Jammu died due to a heart attack after collapsing on stage. The deceased, who is identified as Yogesh Gupta, was dressed as Goddess Parvati and was reportedly performing at the Ganesh Utsav in the Bishnah area of Jammu.

Now, several videos and pictures of the incident have gone viral on the internet, which appeared to have been made by a person present in the audience. In the video, Yogesh, dressed as a woman, is performing an energetic number on stage. After a few moments, he collapses on the floor and doesn’t get up.

The worst part is that all this happened in front of a big gathering and the video shows that no one turned up to help.

This is yet another scenario that leaves behind a big question, could cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) have saved the life? The incident came to light after the video was shared by a Twitter user.

The now-viral video opens by showing the performer gracefully grooving on the stage. After some moment, as a part of his performance, he drops to the floor and then sits back to continue his performance. However, within seconds he can be seen losing his consciousness and then collapsing.

The music continues, Yogesh can be seen lying on the ground, he moves a bit but sadly doesn’t get up. It is saddening as well as scary to witness that countless people were watching all of this happening and none got up to help, as they all thought that it is part of his performance.

Unfortunately, Yogesh lay there for more than a minute, but the audience didn’t realise he was unconscious until the artist playing Shiva made his entry on the stage and checked him.

According to a recent report in NDTV, after the crew realised the artist was unconscious, they rushed him to the hospital. The doctors there declared that he had passed away.

Sadly, the number of such incidences in the recent past has witnessed an increase. Moreover, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, died in June after his concert in Kolkata. Several videos that went viral showed him complaining about the heat and uneasiness.

