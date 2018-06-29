Football world cup 2018

Jammu and Kashmir's chief information officer Khursheed A Ganai resigns; Governor NN Vohra accepts resignation

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 14:51:47 IST

Srinagar: Khursheed A Ganai has resigned as the Chief Information Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir and his resignation was accepted by Governor NN Vohra on Thursday, a statement said. The retired IAS officer was appointed as the state's CIC on 27 February 2017 and sworn in on 3 March.

File image of Khursheed A Ganai. Image courtesy: @NewsNationTV

A notification issued by the General Administration Department of the state government read that the governor has accepted the resignation of Ganai with immediate effect.

Before Ganai's appointment, the Jammu and Kashmir State Information Commission had been non-functional since November, 2016 when the lone Information Commissioner Nazir Ahmed completed his term.

The State Information Commission was established under the provisions of J&K Right to Information Act in February, 2011.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 14:51 PM

