Jammu and Kashmir: Two top LeT terrorists eliminated in north Kashmir
The joint cordon and search operation in the area began on 7 June based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in Kandi Bowl, Menganwar in North Kashmir's Baramulla district
Srinagar: The Indian Army along with Para Military and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) eliminated top north Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, informed the officials on Wednesday.
The joint cordon and search operation in the area began on 7 June based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in Kandi Bowl, Menganwar in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened.
"In the exchange of gunfire, two terrorists, including one Pakistani terrorist were killed. Two AK rifles, seven magazines, 144 AK Rounds, five Grenades, two kgs RDX and other war like stores were recovered from the encounter site," read an official statement.
As per JKP, the terrorists were of LeT and have been identified as Tufail from Pakistan and Ishtiaq Lone, a resident of Tral (J&K).
The swift and timely execution of the operation by the Army, Para Military and JKP thwarted the larger nefarious conspiracy of Pakistan backed terror module to mount large scale terror attacks across Kashmir, informed the officials.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir: Militant associate with arms and ammunition arrested in Baramulla
The militant associate was identified as Mohammad Saleem Khan, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri,
Jammu and Kashmir: Seven civilians, including two from minority Hindu community, killed by terrorists in May this year
On Tuesday, terrorists shot dead 36-year-old Rajni Bala, a Kashmir Pandit female school teacher, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir: Pandits demand solution against terrorism within 24 hours, warn of mass migration
Protestor Amit Kaul revealed that they are protesting against the killings by demanding relocation to a "safer place" until conditions turn normal