Jammu and Kashmir: Two hybrid terrorists arrested in Kulgam and Sringar

Security forces on Sunday arrested two 'hybrid' terrorists in Kulgam and Sringar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Officials explained that a 'hybrid terrorist' carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.

In the first case, the terrorist was found to be a member of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit along with Kulgam Police.

#KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammn including a Pistol, 2 grenades & 51 pistol rounds recovered.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 1, 2022

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Kulgam's Gadihama, said the Kashmir police. They added that the arrested LeT terrorist was in contact with Pakistan- based terrorists as well as local LeT terrorists and was tasked to execute terror incidents.

The 'hybrid' terrorist was also involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists that included transporting arms and ammunition and explosive material of the terrorists in district Kulgam.

Incriminating materials consisting of arms and ammunition including a pistol, one magazine, two hand grenades and 51 (9 mm) pistol rounds have been recovered, stated police.

An FIR has been registered against the said terrorist in Kulgam police station under relevant sections of law and further investigation regarding the incident is in progress.

The arrest of the Hybrid terrorist is an achievement for Kulgam Police as the said terrorist was well versed with the topography of the district and it was easy for him to choose soft targets.

He was also in contact with PoK-based terrorists and was working under their command and guidance. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, stated the police.

In the second case another 'hybrid' terrorist was arrested from Nowgam area, the police said. He was identified as Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam.

Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, they added.

On a specific input, Srinagar Police & Army (50 RR) arrested a hybrid terrorist namely Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam from Nowgam, Srinagar. Incriminating material including Pistol & live ammunition was recovered from him. Case has been registered under relevant sections. pic.twitter.com/F5nUxBOEi9 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) May 1, 2022

With input from agencies

