Jammu and Kashmir: Three soldiers hospitalised after Indian Army chopper crashes in Kishtwar

Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Three soldiers were hospitalised after an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The incident took place in a forested area at Marwah area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Three soldiers – including two pilots and a technician – were reportedly on board when the aircraft went down.

“At about 11:15 am, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of J&K. As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site. Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. Further details are being ascertained,” the statement, which was posted on the Indian Army’s official twitter account, added.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal informed that rescue teams were rushed to the crash site immediately after information was received.

“Rescue teams have been rushed. Being remote and hilly area, there is no mobile phone connectivity,” he told the media.

