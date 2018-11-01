Jammu and Kashmir: Stone-pelters attack ANI van in Budgam district; crew was covering encounter in Zagoo Arizal

Budgam: An Outside Broadcasting (OB) van of Asian News International (ANI) came under attack after an encounter with terrorists broke out in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stone pelters smashed the windshield of the OB-van even as the vehicle was identifiable with a large dish antenna fitted atop its roof and 'Press' placard posted on the front.

The crew was on an assignment covering the encounter in which two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam district on Thursday morning.

Security personnel soon provided a cover to the reporters and cameramen, forcing the stone pelters to retreat.

In a video of the incident, a mob can be seen hurling stones at security forces and media crew.

#WATCH ANI OB (Outdoor Broadcasting) van damaged as locals pelt stones on vehicles after two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/vhYk2Mw0Em — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018



The attack on the media has come just two days after a video journalist working for state broadcaster Doordarshan was killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh state.

The Editors Guild, in a statement, said, "Creating a safe environment for media professionals to discharge their duties will be critical for ensuring freedom of the press."

Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said, "We salute all those media persons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations, remember their bravery."

Journalists working in Jammu and Kashmir risk their lives while covering the news, especially in dangerous situations like Thursday's terror attack and the ensuing stone pelting by the locals.

Last week, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that stone pelters in Kashmir should be termed as over ground workers (OGW) of terrorists after unidentified persons hurled stones at the convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction, killing a soldier of army's Quick Reaction Team.