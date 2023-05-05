Jammu and Kashmir: Several terrorists trapped as Rajouri encounter rages on ... WATCH
The security forces had managed to cordon off a group of terrorists in the Kandi area of the Kotranka sub-division on Friday morning. Around three terrorists are believed to be trapped
Rajouri Encounter: An encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
According to media reports, the security forces had managed to cordon off a group of terrorists in the Kandi area of the Kotranka sub-division on Friday morning. Around three terrorists are believed to be trapped.
#WATCH | Jammu: An encounter has started in the Kandi area of Rajouri. Security forces on the spot.
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/WGsPJXGh2w
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the trapped terrorists were involved in the ambush of an Indian Army vehicle Bhatta Durian in Poonch district last month in which five soldiers from a Rashtriya Rifles unit had attained martyrdom.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bilawal Bhutto should apologise for his Modi comments ahead of his scheduled India visit
Whatever may be India’s domestic controversies it is simply unacceptable that a foreign minister of another country should be allowed to spew such venom against an elected prime minister
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pilgrimage begins on 1 July; how to register and book helicopter
Anyone between 13 and 70 years of age can sign up for the Amarnath Yatra 2023. However, a health certificate is mandatory
CBI summons Satya Pal Malik over alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir
Satya Pal Malik has been summoned by the CBI in relation to the case earlier as well. Last year, he was questioned by the investigative agency over his alleged links to the suspected scam