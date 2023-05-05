Jammu and Kashmir: Several terrorists trapped as Rajouri encounter rages on ... WATCH

Rajouri Encounter: An encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to media reports, the security forces had managed to cordon off a group of terrorists in the Kandi area of the Kotranka sub-division on Friday morning. Around three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the trapped terrorists were involved in the ambush of an Indian Army vehicle Bhatta Durian in Poonch district last month in which five soldiers from a Rashtriya Rifles unit had attained martyrdom.

