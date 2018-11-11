You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill unidentified militant during shootout in Kupwara district

India Press Trust of India Nov 11, 2018 18:09:48 IST

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a shootout after the ultras attacked a security forces party in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

"Militants attacked a security forces party at a naka at Handwara bypass in the north Kashmir district," a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated and in the shootout, an ultra was killed.

"The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained," the official said, adding further details were awaited.


Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 18:09 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores