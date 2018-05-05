You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill militant in ongoing gunfight in Srinagar's Chatabal area; 1 CRPF personnel injured

India IANS May 05, 2018 10:27:28 IST

Srinagar: Security forces killed one militant in an ongoing gunfight in Srinagar's densely populated Chatabal area on Saturday, police said.

Representational image. News18

Following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area, security forces including state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel surrounded Gasi Mohalla.

"One holed-up militant is still engaged in the gunfight with the security forces," police sources added.

A CRPF officer has been injured and internet services were suspended across the Srinagar district.


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 10:27 AM

