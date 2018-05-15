Jammu and Kashmir policeman killed in militant attack in Anantnag; search operation underway to nab assailants

Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a militant attack at Bijbehara town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday , an official said.

"Militants fired at a police vehicle in Bijbehara and the cops retaliated. In the attack, one policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman said.

The injured policeman, identified as Bilal Ahmad, later succumbed to injuries, he said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation underway to track down the assailants, he added.