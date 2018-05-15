You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir policeman killed in militant attack in Anantnag; search operation underway to nab assailants

India PTI May 15, 2018 18:23:46 IST

Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a militant attack at Bijbehara town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday , an official said.

"Militants fired at a police vehicle in Bijbehara and the cops retaliated. In the attack, one policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman said.

The injured policeman, identified as Bilal Ahmad, later succumbed to injuries, he said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation underway to track down the assailants, he added.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 18:23 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores