Jammu and Kashmir police detain JKLF chief Yasin Malik ahead of protest march called by separatists at Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was detained in Srinagar on Saturday when he was on his way to attend a separatist-called protest.

According to a JKLF spokesman, Malik was travelling to the old city's Nowhatta area to attend the protest called by the separatist conglomerate Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), when the police stopped his vehicle and detained him.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq uploaded the footage of Malik's detention on his Twitter page and strongly condemned the police action.

Mirwaiz tweeted: "Strongly condemn police assault, manhandling and arrest of JKLF chief Yasin Malik by police when he was on way to Jama Masjid to take part in a peaceful protest against unabated killings of Youth, use of force on student and continuous illegal arrests of leaders by NIA."