Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid asks families of militants to urge their sons to shun violence; promises rehabilitation

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid on Saturday urged the families of militants in the Valley to appeal to their sons to leave the path of violence and promised all possible assistance, including rehabilitation for those who leave militant ranks.

"Today once again I urge to the families to appeal to their boys who have taken the wrong path to leave the path of violence & (and) come home,” the DGP wrote on Twitter.

Today once again I urge to the families to appeal to their boys who have taken the wrong path to leave the path of violence & come home. It is highly unfortunate & painful to see loss of life. @JmuKmrPolice promises to provide all possible assistance including rehabilitation. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 30, 2018

He said the Jammu and Kashmir police will provide all possible assistance to those who shun the path of violence and return to mainstream.

"It is highly unfortunate & painful to see loss of life. @JmuKmrPolice promises to provide all possible assistance including rehabilitation (sic)," Vaid said.

The DGP had in the past also appealed to the families of Kashmiri militants to urge their sons to leave militancy and return to mainstream.

Since last year, more than a dozen militants have laid down their arms in Kashmir when police announced that they will accept offer of surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters. Most of these militants have returned home after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence.