You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests one terrorist, four overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen from Awantipora

India Asian News International Oct 10, 2018 15:08:35 IST

Awantipora: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested an active terrorist and four over-ground workers (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen from Awantipora.

The police received the information that the terrorist named Adil Ahmad Bhat handed over a huge amount of cash to OGW named Rouf-ul-Islam Wani S for distribution of same among other terrorists and OGWs for carrying out terror activities in the area, following which they chalked out the plan to nab them.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir Police. PTI

File image of Jammu and Kashmir Police. PTI

A case has been filed in the matter in Khrew Police Station under section 17,18,20,21,38,39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. During the investigation, Wani revealed that he had received huge cash from active terrorist Bhat for distribution and for luring youth towards joining terror ranks.

The police also seized a huge amount of cash from four different places. The investigation in this matter is underway.


Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 15:08 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores