Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest Hizbul Mujahideen member Reyaz Ahmed; militant had lured youth to join outfit

Kishtwar: Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Reyaz Ahmed was arrested on Sunday, a statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Reyaz, a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammed Amin, used to influence the youth to join militancy. He was also wanted in connection with a case under the Ranbir Penal Cod, the criminal code of the state of Jammu and Kashmir as the Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the state under the Article 370 of the Constitution.

Reyaz faces a number of charges, including Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against government of India) and Section 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), among others.

The statement added that while two individuals had already been arrested in connection with the case, which was registered on 1 July, 2018, proceedings had been "withheld for the want of the arrest of" Reyaz and Tohseef Gundana.

Reyaz was also involved in a case registered under the Arms Act in Srinagar's Parimpora.

"Today, a police party headed by the Station House Officer of the Kishtwar Police Station, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Gupta, arrested Reyaz Ahmed," the statement read.

"There is a likelihood of one more arrest in this case and subsequent recoveries. The accused person is a hardcore motivator of youth, who encourages them to join militancy and terrorist activities and a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammed Amin and Jhangir Reyaz Ahmed. The police have launched a manhunt to effect certain more arrests shortly," Gupta said.