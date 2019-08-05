Jammu and Kashmir News LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi meeting with Amit Shah, Ajit Doval underway in Delhi, claim reports

Jammu and Kashmir News LATEST Updates: According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the prime minister's residence. Cabinet Committee Security meeting will be held at 9 am today, the channel further reported. Paramilitary forces have been deployed across Kashmir, while satellite phones have reached civil administration officials. On Sunday evening, a directory with the satellite numbers of administrative officials — deputy commissioners and senior police officers — appeared on social media.
A little while before he was placed under house arrest, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: "I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."
Three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — were put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. The government on Monday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.
Regarding the house arrest, police officials were quoted as saying by PTI that they would not be allowed to move out of their houses. However, no official confirmation was immediately available. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.
Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.
"It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the government order read.
Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.
This comes three days after the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
08:46 (IST)
Cabinet meeting at 9.30 am today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
The meeting scheduled for 9.30am comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.
08:37 (IST)
Narendra Modi meets with Amit Shah, Ajit Doval at PM's residence
According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the prime minister's residence. Cabinet Committee on Security meeting will be held at 9 am today, the channel further reported.
Paramilitary forces have been deployed across Kashmir, while satellite phones have reached civil administration officials. On Sunday evening, a directory with the satellite numbers of administrative officials – deputy commissioners and senior police officers – appeared on social media.
08:31 (IST)
Not only mobile and internet services, but landlines and television networks were snapped too
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is confusing right now for there is no way of knowing what is happening in the state. While the administration has jammed all mobile and internet services, a few journalists on Twitter reported that landlines and television network connections have been snapped too. "Creating a black hole as we await the cabinet announcement," Barkha Dutt tweeted.
08:24 (IST)
No Section 144 in Ladakh; schools and colleges to function normally
Schools to reopen normally in Ladakh region on Monday after summer vacations, ANI reports. The report adds that classes will resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions as well.
Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.
08:21 (IST)
No idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good: Abdullah
A few hours after the leaders were put in house arrest, Abdullah said, "While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good" and urged the people to stay calm.
08:15 (IST)
'Please stay calm', tweet Kashmir leaders
The top three mainstream leaders — Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — who were placed under house arrest on Sunday night, took to twitter and requested everyone to "stay calm".
Sharing his detention news on social media, Lone tweeted, "Detained yet again. first detained in Delhi. Then in Sringar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers r being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm."
In a series of tweets after he was placed under house arrest, Abdullah urged the people of Kashmir to have faith and to stay calm. "To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that whatever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM."
08:05 (IST)
World watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
In a series of tweets, former chief minister of state and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night. In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours."
The former chief minister also commented on the decision to put a few leaders under house arrest. "How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India."
07:58 (IST)
Allah save us, tweets Omar Abdullah minutes before being placed under house arrest
A little while before he was placed under house arrest, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.”
07:57 (IST)
Section 144 imposed in Srinagar
The government order said Section 144 would come into effect in Srinagar from the midnight of August 5 and remain in force till further orders. While ruling out curfew, the order also said public meetings or rallies would be disallowed and there would be “no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed”.
07:56 (IST)
Situation tense in Valley; Mehbooba, Omar under house arrest
The heightened uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir took a turn for the worse as the government late Sunday night imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district and placed the top leadership of the state — National Conference leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others — under house arrest. Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference's chief Sajad Lone has been placed under house arrest too.
Internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley.