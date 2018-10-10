Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls: BJP candidate dies of cardiac arrest before casting vote in Ramban

Jammu: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday immediately after casting his vote in the Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections.

Azad Singh Raju, 62, a former employee of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, was a candidate for the Ramban Municipal Committee.

He voted at the Sunaari Mohalla polling station in Ramban and collapsed soon after. "He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead," a police officer said.

He was among the 24 candidates in fray for the seven wards of the Ramban Municipal Committee in Jammu region.

Polling in ward number two of the Ramban Municipal Committee was stopped after his death.