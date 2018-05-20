You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir minor injured in clashes with security forces in Baramulla district

India IANS May 20, 2018 10:27:18 IST

Srinagar: A nine-year-old boy was seriously injured during clashes between a group of youth and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Sunday.

File image of army officials in Kashmir. PTI

According to the police, Rizwan Ahmad was injured in Arampora in Sopore late on Saturday when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle was attacked with stones by a group of youth.

Doctors treating the injured minor said he had been hit by a rubber bullet in his head.

"He was referred to SKIMS in Srinagar for specialised treatment", doctors said.

The police said they have registered a case in this incident.

The Centre had on Wednesday announced a ceasefire in the troubled state, asking security forces to halt their operations during the Ramzan to help "peace-loving Muslims" observe the holy month in a peaceful environment.


