Jammu and Kashmir militants shoot civilian dead in Pulwama hours after abducting him from his house

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 10:53:44 IST

Srinagar: Militants shot dead a civilian after abducting him from his house in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. "Terrorists in Murran area of Pulwama on Sunday night barged inside the house of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat and abducted him," a police official said.

The official said police recovered Bhat's bullet-riddled body from a nearby field.

"Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, which suggest the involvement of local militants Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit," he added.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 10:53 AM

