Jammu and Kashmir: Man stabbed to death while saving another person in Kathua, three people arrested

Jammu: A man was stabbed to death while saving another person who came under attack by car-borne youths in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, the police said on Wednesday.

Abhishek, Honey and another person have been arrested, SSP Kathua, Sridhar Patil said.

According to a complaint filed by Nishant Kouser at Billawar police station, the duo stabbed her brother, Liyaqat Ali, with a sharp-edged weapon at Dher village on Tuesday night and fled the spot.

The victim was around 23 to 34 years of age, the police said.

"Two to three youths came in a Swift Dezire car. They had planned to attack Abid over some personal rivalry. But Liyaqat intervened to save Abid's life. In the melee, he (Liyaqat) was stabbed by the accused," Patil said.

Liyaqat succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said. Special teams headed by Inspector Amit Sangra raided different locations and arrested the accused near Sukrala area in Jammu, the officer said.