Jammu and Kashmir: ISJK terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag
The terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir, identified as Faheem Bhat, was involved in the killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara Police Station
Anantnag: One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) has been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.
According to the Inspector-General of Kashmir police, the deceased terrorist was involved in the killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara Police Station.
The deceased terrorist has been identified as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kadipora area.
Earlier today, two Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH) and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in two separate encounters.
