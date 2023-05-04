Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army helicopter crashes in Kishtwar
The incident took place at the Marwah area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir
An Indian Army helicopter has reportedly crashed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
The incident took place at the Marwah area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Three soldiers were reportedly on board when the aircraft went down.
Further details are awaited.
