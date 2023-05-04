India

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army helicopter crashes in Kishtwar

The incident took place at the Marwah area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir

Ajeyo Basu May 04, 2023 12:22:59 IST
An Indian Army helicopter has reportedly crashed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday Image Courtesy PTI

An Indian Army helicopter has reportedly crashed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Marwah area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Three soldiers were reportedly on board when the aircraft went down.

Further details are awaited.

