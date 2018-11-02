Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks tourism director Tassaduq Jeelani for allegedly making speech while drunk

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday sacked director tourism Tassaduq Jeelani from his post and ordered an inquiry into his conduct at an event in Srinagar last week.

"Tassaduq Jeelani has been removed as director tourism Kashmir. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan shall hold charge of the post of director tourism Kashmir till further orders," an official spokesman said.

He said the divisional commissioner will hold inquiry into incidents that occurred during Tourism Department sponsored three-day Kashmir Autumn FAM (Familiarisation) Tour of the valley, for a group of people involved in travel trade, from 25-27 October.

"The inquiry officer shall submit his report within 10 days," the spokesman said.

He did not specify any charges against the director but an online video had claimed that Jeelani addressed one of the functions during the FAM tour in an inebriated condition.