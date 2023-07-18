Jammu and Kashmir: Four terrorists killed in Poonch encounter

Four terrorists were killed by the security forces in a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch area.

The joint operation, involving Indian Army’s special forces, Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other forces, was conducted in the Sindhara area of Poonch, officials said.

“The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11.30 pm yesterday (July 17) after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

At dawn today (July 18), the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists,” Indian Army officials said.

The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained.

